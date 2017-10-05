AG’s office asks for review of Noah Thomas’ mother’s reversed conviction

PULASKI, Va. (AP) – The Virginia Attorney General’s Office is asking for a review of a ruling that reversed the conviction of a woman in the death of her young son who was found in a septic tank.

Ashley White was convicted of child abuse and neglect leading to an injury in 2016, a year after Noah Thomas’ death. That was overturned last month by a divided three-judge panel of the Virginia Court of Appeals.

The Roanoke Times reports the attorney general’s office requested this week that the full appeals court reconsider that decision.

Thomas’ body was found in a septic tank outside his family’s home days after he was reported missing.

White served 23 months in prison, a term she had completed before the appeals court considered her case.

Information from: The Roanoke Times, http://www.roanoke.com

