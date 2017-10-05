Actor Robert Duvall to speak at Barter tonight for ‘An Evening with Robert Duvall’

ABINGDON, VA (WJHL) – Oscar awarding winning actor Robert Duvall was in Abingdon, Va. on Thursday for “An Evening with Robert Duvall.”

News Channel 11 was able to catch up with the acclaimed actor Thursday afternoon, where he reminisced about his storied career and where he got his start.

“I always figured maybe I’d do some films. But then you know, then eventually it happened,” Duvall said. “But I did start out in theater and if I had to go back, I might be able to. I’d be a little nervous at first, but do a play upstairs.” He gestured toward Barter Theatre’s main state. “What a beautiful theater that is!”

One of Duvall’s first films was none other than “To Kill A Mockingbird,” where he starred as Boo Radley.

“Everybody was nice. I met Gregory Peck, and Horton Foote was there,” he said. “They were very encompassing and welcoming, and it was a nice, nice, nice experience. Just a short scene, a couple of scenes and that was it – to play Boo.”

One of his favorite roles? Duvall said the “Lonesome Dove” miniseries, where he played Augustus McRae.

“I was fortunate to be in two of the big film epics of the twentieth century – “Godfather 1 and 2” and “Lonesome Dove,” he said. “Lonesome Dove” seems to be like a signature performance.”

Duvall will speak Thursday night and will answer questions from the audience and tell stories about his Hollywood career.

“It’s a special thing for me to come down here,” Duvall said. “It’s an honor to come to one of the old theaters in the world and certainly America – a prestigious theater – to hold court and talk with the people and talk with everybody about what I’ve done and, you know, about how theater influenced me and helped me.”

“Hollywood has gone big, I think,” he said. “But it’s still … everybody wants to gravitate there from other countries as well. Hollywood is Hollywood, you know. I like living in Virginia.”

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.