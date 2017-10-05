4 arrested on multiple drug charges in Bristol, Va.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA (WJHL) – Four people were charged in Southwest Virginia on drug charges after a shoplifting arrest led area law enforcement agencies to find and seize cocaine, methamphetamine and over $50,000 in currency.

According to a WCSO news release, on Sept. 28, deputies responded to Walmart in Bristol, Va. to investigate a shoplifting involving a man and a woman.

During the investigation, Brian J. Swontek, 49, of Glendale, Arizona, gave law enforcement what turned out to be a fake Arizona ID card and would not reveal the location of his vehicle in the parking lot.

He was identified later and it was revealed that he was wanted out of Smyth County for forgery. His vehicle, a black Mercedes S550, was found in the parking lot.

A K-9 search of the vehicle revealed a large amount of cocaine in a plastic bag and a large amount of crystal methamphetamine, as well as $50,000 in U.S. currency.

Brian Swontek was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of schedule I or II drug with intent to distribute, one count of transporting more than one ounce of cocaine into the Commonwealth, one count of transporting more than 28 grams of methamphetamine into the Commonwealth, one count of felony shoplifting, one count of identity theft and one counts of giving a false ID to a law enforcement officer. The outstanding warrant he had out of Smyth County was also served.

Erin K. Swontek, 40, also of Glendale, Arizona, was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of schedule I or II drug with intent to distribute, one count of transporting more than one ounce of cocaine into the Commonwealth, one count of transporting more than 28 grams of methamphetamine into the Commonwealth and one count of felony shoplifting.

Both Brian and Erin Swontek were take to the Southwest Regional Jail in Abingdon, Va., where they were being held without bond.

Another investigation led deputies, the DEA, the Abingdon Police Department and the Bristol VA Police Department, to execute two warrants at two separate locations — one at 442 Old Airport Road in Bristol, Va., and the other at storage units in the Bristol area of Washington County.

Authorities seized around two pounds of methamphetamine.

Christopher Carroll Ingram, 45, of Bristol, Va., was arrested and charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell or distribute schedule I or II narcotics and transport schedule I or II narcotics. He was taken to the Bristol, Va. Jail, where he was being held without bond.

Michael Joseph Hauser, 42, of Peoriat, AR, was arrested and charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell or distribute schedule I or II narcotics and transport schedule I or II narcotics. He was being held in the Bristol, Va. Jail, where he was being held without bond.