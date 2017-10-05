$1 billion Facebook data center coming to Henrico County

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Gov. Terry McAuliffe announced Thursday morning that Facebook will be investing $1 billion into a data center in eastern Henrico County.

The 970,000-square-foot data center in the White Oak Technology Park will use solar power and 100 percent renewable energy. The Commonwealth is investing $250,000 in solar technology to make it happen.

The @TerryMcAuliffe just confirmed @facebook is going to invest one billion dollars into data center in the east end of @countyofhenrico pic.twitter.com/cgm6buxeRh — Kristin Smith (@kristin8news) October 5, 2017

Gov. McAuliffe says they have been working on the project for three years.

“I am proud to welcome Facebook to Henrico County, and we look forward to a strong partnership,” said Gov. McAuliffe, speaking at the event. “When an industry giant like Facebook selects Virginia for a major operation, it’s proof that our efforts to build an open and welcoming economy that works for everyone are paying off. For many years, Virginia has served as a key hub for global internet traffic, emerging as one of the most active data center markets in the world. Working with companies like Facebook and many others, we are advancing Virginia’s position as a global leader in the technology economy and a world-class home to innovative companies of every size.”

Governor McAuliffe just announced @facebook investing $1 billion in Henrico County to build a major data center https://t.co/WBW1szJtIY pic.twitter.com/wsDsvXLr4g — Terry McAuliffe (@GovernorVA) October 5, 2017

With the project comes thousands of construction jobs to the region and more than 100 full-time operational jobs.

“Virginia has so much to offer tech companies and other growing industries, and I’m extremely proud that Facebook has chosen Henrico to be a part of its expansion,” Sen. Tim Kaine said. “The Henrico Data Center will support thousands of good-paying construction jobs in the region, in addition to those who will eventually be permanently employed at the facility, and I’m confident it will have a positive economic impact in Richmond for years to come.”

Representatives from Facebook said the data center will be complete in 2019, and it will be one the most advanced in the world.