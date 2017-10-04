Titans QB Marcus Mariota’s status still unclear vs. Miami

By TERESA M. WALKER

AP Pro Football Writer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Tennessee Titans coach Mike Mularkey says quarterback Marcus Mariota is still unclear for their upcoming matchup with the Miami Dolphins.

The Titans coach remains hopeful that Mariota will play despite a strained hamstring .

Mariota, who was hurt in last week’s loss to Houston, was limited in practice, stretching and throwing passes during the open portion of the workouts on Wednesday. The quarterback did not speak with the media after practice.

The Titans (2-2) signed Brandon Weeden to a one-year deal Tuesday as a third quarterback, and Mularkey says Weeden’s familiarity with the Titans’ offense was the deciding factor.

Mularkey says he was not aware if Tennessee considered Colin Kaepernick. But Mularkey says he knows Kaepernick is not familiar with their offense like Weeden and T.J. Yates.