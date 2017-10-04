Sullivan South quarterback Ethan Ward is the Week 7 Player of the Week

SULLIVAN CO. — Ethan Ward was forced to watch his Rebels from the sidelines over the last two years thanks to injury, but Union County learned last Friday that a healthy Ward means big trouble.

“If he’d have been healthy the past two years, you would have seen these numbers over and over and over again.”

“I’m just blessed that I’ve been able to stay healthy.”

Those numbers, 217 rushing yards with 3 rushing touchdowns, while connecting on two touchdowns though the air. a big performance that has pushed South to a 5-1 start to the season.

“Five straight, I thought we’ve played well. we’ve hit a little bit of adversity in some games, but we’ve battled through and going five in a row, that’s tough to do in any sport.”

“I think they’ve got a lot of confidence now. there’s a lot of excitement around the program and these guys work really hard. I’m glad that they’re getting to benefit from all that hard work.”

The Rebels went just 2-8 a season ago, but have quickly turned the program around under new head coach Justin Hilton. Ward is a big part of that success, but is just trying to live up to the legacy set by those who have donned the Rebel uniform before him.

“Been a big goal of ours coming into the season, let’s get us back to where we belong. there’s been some great teams come through here, so we want to get back up to those teams and just kind of pay those guys back that have paved the way for us.”

“I’m just so happy for him that he’s getting to experience this. he’s put in a lot of work to get back to where he is and he’s doing a great job.”

“Ethan, on behalf of Watauga Orthopaedics and Champion Chevrolet congratulations on being selected as the player of the week.”

Reporting at Sullivan South, Kane O’Neill, News Channel 11 sports.”