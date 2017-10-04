Kingsport, Bristol approve funding for Aerospace Park

SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Two local cities have agreed to help fund a new aerospace development in Sullivan County.

Tuesday night, the Bristol, TN City Council and Kingsport Board of Mayor and Alderman voted to join Sullivan County and Johnson City in funding the Aerospace Park project.

Aerospace Park is a 160-acre site next to the Tri-Cities Airport. It’s a partnership project between the Tri-Cities and Washington and Sullivan counties. Officials say it could bring up to two thousand jobs to the area.

Kingsport voted to spend about one and a half a million dollars on the project.

Bristol, TN Mayor Jack Young tweeted the City Council had also approved funding for Aerospace Park.

@CityofBristolTn Council approves funding resolution for Aerospace Park at @triflight — Mayor Jack Young (@JackYoungJr) October 4, 2017

In September, the Sullivan County Commission voted to invest over $2 million in the project.

At least 20 to 30 acres has already been graded at the development site and is ready for business.

