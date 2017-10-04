‘Killer clown’ suspect expected in court today

PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL (WJHL) – A Tri-Cities woman accused of dressing up as a clown and murdering another woman almost 30 years ago is expected in court Wednesday.

Sheila Keen-Warren was arrested in Washington County, Virginia last week. Investigators accuse her of dressing up like a clown and killing Marlene Warren in Palm Beach County, Florida back in 1990.

After Marlene was murdered, Sheila Warren then went on the marry the victim’s husband and the two moved to the Tri-Cities region. He has not been charged in this case.

Police say new evidence from DNA testing led them to file charges against Sheila Warren nearly three decades after the murder.

Following her arrest in Washington County, Virginia, she agreed to be extradited back to Florida.

CBS12.com reports Keen-Warren arrived at the Palm Beach County Jail around 9 p.m. Tuesday and is expected in court Wednesday morning.

