‘Killer clown’ suspect expected in court today

WJHL.com logo - square on white background By Published: Updated:
Sheila Keen-Warren's booking photo at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Abingdon, VA (Source: SWVRJA)

PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL (WJHL) – A Tri-Cities woman accused of dressing up as a clown and murdering another woman almost 30 years ago is expected in court Wednesday.

Sheila Keen-Warren was arrested in Washington County, Virginia last week. Investigators accuse her of dressing up like a clown and killing Marlene Warren in Palm Beach County, Florida back in 1990.

After Marlene was murdered, Sheila Warren then went on the marry the victim’s husband and the two moved to the Tri-Cities region. He has not been charged in this case.

Police say new evidence from DNA testing led them to file charges against Sheila Warren nearly three decades after the murder.

Following her arrest in Washington County, Virginia, she agreed to be extradited back to Florida.

CBS12.com reports Keen-Warren arrived at the Palm Beach County Jail around 9 p.m. Tuesday and is expected in court Wednesday morning.

Copyright WJHL 2017. All rights reserved.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s