JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Johnson City Police Department officials confirmed a robbery occurred at The Tri-City Community Bank in Johnson City just before 3 p.m. today.

According to Lt. Kevin Peters, the robbery happened around 2:53 p.m.

Peters said the robbery investigation has been turned over to the FBI.

No other information was released.

