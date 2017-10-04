WATCH LIVE: Explosion reported at Eastman Chemical

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – Tom Patton with the Kingsport Police Department says emergency crews are responding to a report of an explosion at Eastman Chemical Company in Kingsport.

Patton says the Kingsport Fire Department and Sullivan County EMS have been dispatched.

No further details have been made available.

Working to get more details on reported explosion at Eastman. This is video of the facility. pic.twitter.com/eEAOjs5FUR — Sydney Cameron (@SydneyWJHL) October 4, 2017

