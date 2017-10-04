WATCH LIVE: Explosion reported at Eastman Chemical

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – Tom Patton with the Kingsport Police Department says emergency crews are responding to a report of an explosion at Eastman Chemical Company in Kingsport.

Patton says the Kingsport Fire Department and Sullivan County EMS have been dispatched.

No further details have been made available.

News Channel 11 will continue to monitor this developing situation and will bring you the latest information online and on-air.

If you are reading this on a mobile device, click here to watch a live stream from the site of the explosion.

