PINEY FLATS, TN (WJHL) – One person is dead following a motorcycle crash in Sullivan County.

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened before 4 pm Tuesday on Mountain View Drive.

Investigators tell News Channel 11 it involved a motorcycle and a tractor trailer.

SCSO says the person riding the motorcycle, 19 year-old Jason Davis, was killed in the wreck.

The sheriff’s office is investigating the crash.

