Woman accused of dressing as a clown, murdering in Florida transferred from Tri-Cities jail

Abingdon, VA (WJHL) — A woman accused of dressing up as a clown and killing another woman in Florida almost 30 years-ago has been transferred out of a Southwest Virginia jail, a jail administrator told News Channel 11.

Sheila Keen-Warren was arrested a week ago and charged in a cold case killing that happened in Palm Beach County, Florida.

Read: PREVIOUS COVERAGE by News Channel 11

Keen-Warren is from Abingdon. The day after her arrest, she agreed to be extradited back to Florida.

She was charged in the 1990 murder of Marlene Warren in Palm Beach County. Police said Keen-Warren was dressed as a clown when she went to the victim’s front door and shot her in the face.

Sheila Keen-Warren later married Marlene Warren’s husband. He has not been charged in the case.

Police say new testing of DNA evidence led them to file charges against Warren who’s been in the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Abingdon.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.