WCSO: Deputies charge Johnson City man with home burglary, evading arrest

WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a Johnson City man after responding to a burglary in progress at a home on Rockingham Road.

According to a WCSO news release, deputies were called to a home in the 300 block of Rockingham Road and the homeowner identified the suspect as Robert L. Rose, 27.

Deputies then saw Rose coming out of a wooded area nearby and after a short chase, Rose was taken into custody.

Rose was charged with aggravated burglary and evading arrest, and was taken to the Washington County Detention Center, where he was being held on $11,000 bond.

He was scheduled to appear in Sessions Court Wednesday.

