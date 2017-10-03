Virginia man loses bid for license plate with Trump insult

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – A Virginia man has lost his appeal to keep a personalized license plate that appears to contain an obscene message about President Donald Trump.

The license plate on Donald Butler’s Lexus SUV reads: “FTRU MPK.”

Butler, a lawyer from Richmond, makes no secret of the fact he does not like Trump and chose the letter combination to express his feelings. He told the Richmond Times-Dispatch that the ‘F’ and ‘K’ stand for “flunk” because he believes Trump has flunked.

But the commissioner of Virginia’s Department of Motor Vehicles wrote in a recent ruling that the license plate violates state guidelines because it could be perceived as “profane, obscene or vulgar.”

Butler had appealed after the DMV told him he needed to turn in his plates. He said he will appeal the latest ruling in court.

