KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — WJHL’s sister station WATE 6 On Your Side has learned Todd Kelly, Jr. has had a season-ending injury.

Today at the Andrews Institute in Florida, he had knee surgery.

He will receive a medical red-shirt for the season and plans to return for the 2018 season as he continues to pursue his degree to become a surgeon.

There is no more information at this time.