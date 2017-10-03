Trial date set for driver in deadly Chattanooga school bus crash

Johnthony Walker, the driver involved in the Nov.21, 2016 school bus crash that sent 31 of the 37 students on board to the hospital resulting in six fatalities, appears before Judge Lila Statom in Hamilton County General Sessions Court on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016 for charges of vehicular homicide, reckless endangerment and reckless driving. Walker's case was bound over to the grand jury after an hour and a half of testimony from two Chattanooga Police Department officers. (Dan Henry/The Chattanooga Times Free Press via AP)

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) – A judge has set a trial date for the driver in a Tennessee school bus crash that killed six elementary school students last year.

Johnthony Walker faces 34 charges, including six counts of vehicular homicide, in last November’s crash in Chattanooga. Police have said Walker was speeding when the crash occurred. Walker’s defense attorney has said he swerved to avoid a collision with another vehicle.

Media report a Hamilton County judge on Tuesday set Feb. 20 as the date the trial will begin.

Walker was driving 37 elementary students home when the bus left the curvy road, hit a utility pole, overturned and hit a tree, collapsing the roof.

 

