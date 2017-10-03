TN Dept. of Forestry crews responding to 15-acre brush fire near Hwy 19E in Carter Co.

WJHL.com logo - square on white background By Published: Updated:
TN Dept. of Forestry crews responding to 15-acre brush fire near Hwy 19E in Carter Co. - (WJHL)

CARTER COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – A roughly 15-acre brush fire is burning near Highway 19-E in Carter County, but no building was in danger as of 3 p.m. Tuesday.

James Heaton, with the Tennessee Department of Forestry, said firefighters were called to the blaze around 1 p.m. Tuesday. The fire, near the 1800 block of 19-E, was about 60 percent contained just after 3 Tuesday afternoon.

The fire is under investigation, Heaton said, adding that firefighters would be on the scene for a while containing the flames.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s