Rock superstar Tom Petty has died after suffering a cardiac arrest, spokeswoman confirms

WJHL.com logo - square on white background By Published:
FILE - In this Sept. 17, 2017 file photo, Tom Petty of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers appears at KAABOO 2017 in San Diego, Calif. A spokesman for the Los Angeles Police Department says it has no information on the well-being of Tom Petty and its spokespeople did not provide info CBS News used to report the rocker had died. News outlets reported Monday, Oct. 2, that Petty was dead at age 66. CBS did not cite a source in its story, but tweeted that LAPD confirmed Petty’s death. CBS now says he is “clinging to life.” (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Rock superstar Tom Petty has died at age 66.

Spokeswoman Carla Sacks says Petty died Monday night at UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles after he suffered cardiac arrest.

Petty, usually backed by his longtime band the Heartbreakers, was known for such hits as “Free Fallin,'” “Refugee” and “American Girl.” The Gainesville, Florida native with the shaggy blond hair and gaunt features drew upon the Byrds, the Beatles and other musicians he loved while growing up in the 1960s. He was also a member of the impromptu supergroup the Traveling Wilburys, which included Bob Dylan, George Harrison, Roy Orbison and Jeff Lynne.

Petty and the Heartbreakers had recently completed a 40th anniversary tour, one he hinted would be their last. Petty, whose worldwide sales topped 80 million records, was inducted into the Rock Hall of Fame in 2002.

 

