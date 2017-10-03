Recall issued for ground turkey sold at Publix, Aldi stores due to metal contamination

WASHINGTON (WJHL) – A recall has been issued for approximately 38,475 pounds of ground turkey after metal shavings were discovered in the product.

According to the USDA, the recall is for turkey products by Prestage Food, Inc. They say metal shavings were found in the product on September 27.

The affected product was shipped to Publix and Aldi stores in Tennessee, Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, New York, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Pennsylvania.

The USDA says consumers should not eat the product and recommends throwing it away or returning it to the store where it was purchased.

Recalled Products:

1.3-lb. White Styrofoam trays with clear plastic film covering packages containing ground turkey labeled “Publix ground turkey breast WITH NATURAL FLAVORINGS” with ink jet printing on the side of trays displaying the first 4 digits of 7268 and 7269.

1.3-lb. White Styrofoam trays with clear plastic film covering packages containing ground turkey labeled “Publix ground turkey WITH NATURAL FLAVORINGS” with ink jet labeling on the side of trays displaying the first 4 digits of 7268 and 7269.

1.2-lb. White Styrofoam trays with clear plastic film covering packages containing ground turkey labeled “Fit & Active Fresh Ground Turkey With Natural Flavoring” with ink jet labeling on the side of trays displaying the first 4 digits of 7268 and 7269.

1.0-lb. White Styrofoam trays with clear plastic film covering packages containing ground turkey labeled “Weis Markets Fresh Ground Turkey Breast” with ink jet labeling on the side of trays displaying the first 4 digits of 7268 and 7269.

The products included in the recall were produced on September 25 and 26.

