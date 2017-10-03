Open house scheduled for Northeast State Community College’s Gray campus

GRAY, TN (WJHL) – An open house has been scheduled for one of Northeast State Community College’s buildings that is up for sale.

We told you back in August that the college is selling its Gray campus off of Dillon Court as part of its recent budget realignment.

In July, Northeast State announced it would have to cut roughly $5 million out of its budget, where more than 50 people were laid off.

An open house for the Gray campus is scheduled for October 19 from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Sealed bids on the building are due by November 15.

The facility currently houses the administrative offices for University Parallel Dual Enrollment and adult education, as well as the Aviation Technology Program.

Copyright WJHL 2017. All rights reserved.