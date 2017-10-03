Nearby houses evacuated as agents search home of Johnson City man found with machine guns, ammo

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Washington County Sheriff’s Office officials and multiple other agencies searched the home of a man who was arrested yesterday after he was found with automatic weapons and several hundred rounds of ammunition during a traffic stop.

On Tuesday, Sheriff Ed Graybeal confirmed to News Channel 11 that the sheriff’s office, along with Johnson City Police Department, JCPD’s bomb squad, Washington County EMA, a K-9 unit, Johnson City Fire Department crews, FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms searched the home of Scott Edmisten in the 1900 block of Clearwood Drive.

Our reporter Justin Soto responded to the scene this afternoon and spoke to Graybeal who said agencies responded just before noon following a tip that Edmisten may have had explosives in a home where he lives.

Graybeal said Edmisten’s mother invited officers into the home.

“We have some things in there, and we’re not sure what they are,” he said. “Things that look like explosives with wires on them. One of the cabinets is locked. We want to make sure none of us get hurt, and we don’t want to hurt his mother’s house.”

JC bomb squad has an x-ray device in the house, and Graybeal said a specialist in explosives wiring has come to the scene from Knoxville.

Graybeal said eight homes have also been evacuated.

“We do not know what we have going on here, and we do not want take a chance on anyone being hurt,” Graybeal said.

Graybeal said that nearby Cherokee Elementary School has not been impacted.

He said his officers are still in the process of searching the home at this time.

“It may not be anything, but it looks like it could be,” Graybeal said. “When you have the amount of guns that we had and basically a bad attitude that he had toward police and society itself, we’re not taking any chances.”

Graybeal also told us that Edmisten is not cooperating with investigators.

“He’s not talking to us,” he said. “Not talking to us about anything.”

Graybeal added that they are still unsure why Edmisten had the weapons and ammunition in his car.

“We don’t know what he was intending, if he was intending anything,” Graybeal said. “But he didn’t need what he had.”

