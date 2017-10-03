Navy confirms 2 dead as training plane crashes in Tennessee

The Associated Press Published:

TELLICO PLAINS, Tenn. (AP) – U.S. Navy officials say an instructor and a student pilot have died in a plane crash in southeastern Tennessee.

The T-45 Goshawk training jet crashed Sunday afternoon in Tellico Plains, about 45 miles (70 kilometers) southwest of Knoxville.

Lt. Liz Feaster said Monday that the names of the two who died are being withheld until 24 hours after family members are notified.

Monroe County Emergency Management Director David Chambers estimates that the crash in the Cherokee National Forest left a debris field at least a half-mile (1 kilometer) long.

The plane was based at Naval Air Station Meridian in Mississippi, part of one of five naval air training wings.

The Navy is investigating the cause of the crash.

