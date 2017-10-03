Kingsport BMA to vote whether to award contract for signal at four-way intersection

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – The Kingsport Board of Mayor and Alderman is scheduled to vote on whether to award a contract to a bidder for a signal at a four-way intersection.

In October 2014, Kingsport entered an agreement with the Tennessee Department of Transportation for signals to be installed at the intersection of Memorial Boulevard and Island Road.

The project includes a four-way traffic signal along with other equipment, plus improvements to lane configuration.

That will include left turn lanes to improve safety at this location.

Summers-Taylor, Inc. submitted the only bid on the project at more than $619,000.

The project will be funded 80% through federal funds and TDOT will fund the 20% match.

The meeting Tuesday night is scheduled to begin at 7 o’clock.

Copyright WJHL 2017. All rights reserved.