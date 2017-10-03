KATS to break ground on new transit center today

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – Kingsport transit officials will break ground on a new transit center today in the Model City.

The new transit center will be located at the corner of East Main Street and Sullivan Street, the former location of the Kingsport Foundry.

The project has been years in the making.

K.A.T.S. officials say the new facility will improve passenger safety and efficiency. They also tell us it will allow for more routes in the future.

The groundbreaking ceremony is set to take place at 11:30 am Tuesday.

K.A.T.S. expects to have the new transit center up and running by November 2018.

