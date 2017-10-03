KATS and Kingsport leaders break ground on new facility

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – Kingsport leaders took a major step forward Tuesday in their plans to build a brand new transit facility downtown.

The city broke ground on a Kingsport Area Transit Service center. It is a project Kingsport leaders say has been years in the making.

For Chuck Bowman, KATS provides so much more than just a ride.

“I’m not medically cleared to drive,” Bowman said. “I couldn’t make some doctors’ appointments and get groceries and stuff like that if it wasn’t for them.”

That is why Bowman is looking forward to some major improvements to the system he relies on.

Tuesday morning, KATS and Kingsport leaders broke ground on a brand new transit center.

“This is the first time we’ll have a facility specifically designed for transit,” said KATS Transit Coordinator, Chris Campbell.

Campbell said the $5 million project could lead to more bus routes.

“That’s the long term vision is to be able to hold 12 buses at one time,” Campbell said.

The center will be located at the intersection of Market and Main streets, and Kingsport leaders say the new building paves the way for the complete redevelopment of Main Street.

Campbell says the center will improve safety for KATS passengers getting on or off buses.

“This will remove them from being on street and contain them in a safe site,” he said.

It is something veteran rider Chuck Bowman is patiently waiting for.

“I would feel safer in that new parking lot they’re going to have,” said Bowman.

KATS officials hope to move in to the building in November 2018.

