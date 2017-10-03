Johnson City Power Board rebrands; becomes “BrightRidge”

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – The next time you get your electric bill, it may look a little different.

The Johnson City Power Board has rebranded and adopted a new name. The utility is now known as BrightRidge.

According to BrightRidge, the decision to change the utility’s name and brand was made during a meeting Tuesday.

It comes after the power board adopted a new business structure earlier this year. The former Johnson City Power Board received both state and city approval to become a more independent entity. Previously, JCPB was a satellite of Johnson City. Now, it has adopted an “energy authority” businesses structure, which they say is more independent and flexible.

The utility says the name change will have minimal impact on customers and day-to-day operations.

BrightRidge serves around 78,000 customers in Washington , Sullivan, Carter, and Greene counties.

Copyright WJHL 2017. All rights reserved.