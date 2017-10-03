JCPD: Man charged after allegedly threatening, pointing revolver at neighbor

Timothy Snipes

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Johnson City Police Department officers arrested a man Tuesday on assault charges after he allegedly pointed a firearm at a neighbor and threatened to kill him while he was intoxicated.

According to a JCPD news release, Timothy Snipes, 62, was charged with aggravated assault and possession of a handgun while under the influence.

Snipes was taken to Washington County Detention Center, where he was being held on $21,000 bond.

He was scheduled to appear in Sessions Court on Wednesday at 1:30 p.m.

