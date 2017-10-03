In Memphis, Butch Jones talks bye week, job security

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WATE) – The Vols, coming off Saturday’s tough loss to Georgia, are heading into a bye week. They took a breather on Monday, with 11 days to go before the game against South Carolina.

Head Coach Butch Jones was in Memphis to speak at the Touchdown Club. This time last year, the Vols were heading to Texas A&M with a 5-0 record. This year, Jones is on the hot seat, answering questions about job security. He spoke with WJHL’s sister station WATN.

“That’s part of being a head football coach. I think that kind of comes with the territory. That’s nonsense, but it’s out there. But again you put blinders on and you go to work each and every day. We have a great passionate fan base and they’re very, very loyal and we are working hard every single day. And it’s a long, long football season and the coaching staff, the players, we understand that. But there’s seven games left to be played and there’s a lot out there to play for. We just have to stay the course and continue to work each and every day,” Jones said.

Jones also said he would switch up practice a bit this week.

“Well this bye week is coming at the right time, but also it’s a critical moment and stage of growth and development of this football team. So we’ll go back, we’re going to go to full pad practice. And our players want that. Everyone is driven and so again, the next few days are going to be critical,” he said.

A loss like the one to Georgia can give you a wake up call or put a dent in the locker room. Backup offensive lineman Venzel Boulware has apparently had enough. He tweeted Monday he’s stepping away from the program. Boulware played in seven games in 2016 and only saw the field against Georgia Tech this season.