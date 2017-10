JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Students from East Tennessee State University will be creating art in an interesting fashion this weekend.

Three students will paint a large mural during the first half of the Homecoming game in the stadium.

They said the live painting will be interactive with the crowd, integrating the experience of the football game in their work.

The mural will hang in the Ramsey Tower for a year before heading to auction.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.