Eastman to test in-plant emergency notification system today and Wednesday

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – Eastman Chemical Company says it will be testing its in-plant warning system today and Wednesday.

According to the company, they will conduct a series of tests over the next couple of days at their plant in Kingsport.

Eastman officials say its part of an annual test of the plant’s hazardous vapor release alerting system. The system is used to alert those inside of the plant if there is a hazardous release. It consists of blue lights and alarms.

Eastman says those living near the plant may hear the alarms going off, but they will not be testing the plant’s community alert sirens.

They say the tests will take place Tuesday and Wednesday between the hours of 8 am and 3 pm.

