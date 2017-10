TULSA, Okla. (October 3, 2017) – In day two of the Qualifying Men’s Singles, Robert Herrera (Barcelona, Spain) gave it everything he had, but fell short in the second round at the ITA All-American Championships in Tulsa, Okla.

Herrera took on Giovanni Oradini from Mississippi State. He won the first set, but Oradini pushed a three-set match and Herrera fell 1-6, 6-2, 6-2.

Herrera and the Bucs are back in action on Oct. 19 for the ITA Regionals in Knoxville, Tenn.