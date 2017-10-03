Big Game preview involves Happy Valley hosting Johnson Co. Friday Night

CARTER CO. There are several key match-ups on the high school schedule this coming Friday night but maybe none bigger than this week’s Big Game of the week that will take place on the hill. That’s when Happy Valley hosts the Johnson Co. Longhorns on Warrior Hill.

Happy Valley is coming off their first loss of the season last week to Grace Christian and they might not have a 100% quarterback in Brayden Sams, a former TV-11 player of the week who was banged up in that loss last Friday night.

The Longhorns who are led by another TV-11 player of the week in Nathan Arnold joins Greeneville as the only teams in northeast Tennessee still unbeaten.

Last Friday night the Longhorns nailed down a home field playoff game with a 34-0 victory over Claiborne. Kickoff Friday night is at 7:30.