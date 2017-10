JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Three people were taken to a hospital following a crash in Johnson City.

According to dispatchers, the crash happened on Market Street in front of Walmart just before 10 am Tuesday morning.

Johnson City Police say one person had to be cut out of the wreckage.

Part of Market Street was temporarily closed.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

