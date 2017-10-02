What’s Working: Tennessee Virtual Learning Academy

Johnson City, TN (WJHL) Mitchell Roth along with his younger brother Micah. are at school

whenever they log onto a computer.

That’s because they are both students in the “Tennessee Virtual Learning Academy.”

“It’s 24/7 so they can log in whenever. So that’s a huge plus,” Said their mother, Marci Roth.

Jamie Gray is the Principal of the school that’s been in existence for the past 3 years.

“I think for a lot of students the 7:30 to 2:30 doesn’t fit a lot of lifestyles anymore. Said Gray.

The numbers grow every year. Currently there are 17 students in the program.

“The school itself is set up just like a regular school. The student has five classes and at the end

of the semester it rolls into 5 new classes just like a regular block schedule in the

county,” Said Gray.

While the students move forward, they also have support from teachers whenever they need it.

“Should the student have difficulty there is tutoring available when they need it,” Said Gray. “That

was a huge plus for me. I was like oh my goodness what if they don’t understand something am I

supposed to explain something to them,” Said Roth.

Just another reason why more students are choosing this new online way to go to high school.

It is for those who aren’t in sports, and maybe don’t have the connection at school and don’t like

getting up in the morning and riding a bus to school. I think it’s great for students who want the

flexibility,’ Said Roth. it’s great for students who want to be flexible,”