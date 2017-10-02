WCSO: Johnson City man charged after deputies find automatic weapons, over 900 rounds of ammo in stop

WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies said a Johnson City man faces multiple charges after unregistered automatic weapons were found during a traffic stop for speeding on Old Jonesborough Highway on Monday.

According to a WCSO news release, deputies saw Scott A. Edmisten, 43, speeding on Old Jonesborough Highway and the deputy initiated a traffic stop. The vehicle stopped around a half a mile later.

During the stop, deputies learned that Edmisten’s license was suspended for failure to appear in court and he was arrested.

According to the release, deputies found a loaded .357 magnum, a loaded .45 semi automatic, a full automatic AR rifle in .223 caliber, 1 full automatic AR rifle in .308 caliber, over 900 rounds of ammunition, as well as survival equipment.

Deputies said neither of the full automatic rifles were registered, and neither had serial numbers.

While at the detention center, Edmisten reportedly made threats toward the arresting officers and staff members, and allegedly lunged toward investigators who tried to interview him.

Edmisten was charged with speeding, felony evading and possession of prohibited weapons.

He was arraigned in Sessions Court and is currently being held without bond.

According to the release, investigators are working with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, who have been called in due to the unregistered machine guns.

