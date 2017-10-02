WATCH LIVE: Trump to speak on Vegas shooting

Related Coverage Pres. Trump tweets condolences to Las Vegas shooting victims

The White House says President Donald Trump will speak at 10:30 a.m. Eastern time about the mass shooting in Las Vegas.

Trump’s remarks were added to his schedule Monday morning. He tweeted his “warmest condolences and sympathies” earlier in the morning.

The president was briefed on the shooting at a country music concert, which left at least 50 people dead and more than 400 injured Sunday night.

My warmest condolences and sympathies to the victims and families of the terrible Las Vegas shooting. God bless you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2017

The gunman opened fire from inside the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino.

Authorities say 64-year-old Stephen Craig Paddock killed himself after the shooting. Police have not yet determined a motive.