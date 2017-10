SCOTT COUNTY, VA (WJHL) – Virginia State Police officials confirmed two Scott County residents were killed in a tractor accident on Sunday.

According to a VSP news release, a farm tractor overturned on private property in the 2600 block of Eaton Hill Road on Sunday around 12:40 p.m.

Gary L. McMurray, 68, and Lois L. McMurray, 68, and died at the scene.

VSP said the incident is being investigated as accidental deaths.

