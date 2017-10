District volleyball tournaments got underway Monday with games at Dobyns-Bennett and Sullivan South.

At the D1-AAA District tournament at DB, Volunteer defeated David Crockett in straight sets.

In the D1-AA District tournament at Sullivan South, Chuckey-Doak beat Johnson County in straight sets. Elizabethton defeated Unicoi, 3 sets to 2.

Both tournaments continue Tuesday with games beginning at 5 p.m.