Town hall planned for today over Old Fordtown Road closure

SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – A Sullivan County leader will hold a public meeting Monday regarding a local road that has been closed for months.

Sullivan County Commissioner Angie Stanley has organized a town hall meeting concerning the partial closure of Old Fordtown Road.

About three months, a landslide caused part of the roadway to crumble. The county highway department decided to shutdown that section of road, deeming it too dangerous to use.

Since then, Stanley says she has answered several calls from constituents who have expressed concern over how long the section of roadway has been closed and how long it will take to fix it.

“Most of the people in that area are wanting to know when the road will be open back up,” said Stanley.

Today, Stanley will hold a town hall along with Sullivan County Highway Commissioner Jim Belgeri concerning the roadway. That meeting is scheduled to take place at the Fordtown Ruritan at 7 p.m.

