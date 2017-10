JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – A candlelight vigil will be held in Johnson City tonight for the victims of the Las Vegas shootings.

Organizers ask those wanting to participate to bring a candle with them to Founder’s Park on South Commerce Street.

The vigil is set to begin around 7 p.m.

News Channel 11’s Justin Soto will be at the vigil tonight and he’ll bring you his full story tonight at 11 p.m.

