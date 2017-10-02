SWVA man wanted for murder found dead from self-inflicted gunshot wound

SCOTT COUNTY, VA (WJHL)- Authorities in Southwest Virginia said 44-year-old Todd Allen Richardson died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after a pursuit with deputies in Scott County, Virginia Sunday evening.

Richardson was wanted by authorities in Wise County, Virginia after they said he admitted to investigators over the phone that he shot his estranged wife.

Sunday night, Commonwealth’s Attorney for Wise County, Chuck Slemp, identified the victim as Veronica Webb Richardson.

In a news conference Sunday evening police said the day’s events first started with a call to a home on Grace Covenant road around 11a.m.

That’s where deputies would arrive to discover Veronica Webb Richardson dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

The suspect, Todd Allen Richardson, had already fled the scene by the time deputies arrived.

A search then began across several counties in Southwest Virginia for Richardson.

Colonel Grant Kilgore with the Wise County Sheriff’s Office told us they had searched on foot and by way of helicopter, but as of 4p.m. there was no sign on Richardson.

Just after 7p.m. a vehicle matching the description of what Richardson was driving, was spotted in Scott County, Virginia.

After Richardson’s vehicle came to a stop, deputies would then discover Richardson had shot himself while inside his vehicle.

“Officers on the scene approached the vehicle and confirmed that Mr. Todd Allen Richardson was deceased from an apparent self inflicted gunshot wound,” Slemp said.

Slemp also said the initial shooting in Coeburn Sunday morning was a result of a domestic violence incident.

“I will say this was a domestic situation today. Unfortunately, whether you have a history or not, once incident is far too many…Today is a tragic day for our entire community and a tragic reminder of the sad and serious dangers involved in almost every domestic violence case, and that’s what we have today,” Slemp said.

