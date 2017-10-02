Ridgeview Campus evacuated, dismissed due to new threat; Dickenson Co. deputies searching area

DICKENSON COUNTY, VA (WJHL) – Dickenson County, Va. Sheriff’s Office officials confirmed to News Channel 11 Monday afternoon that Ridgeview campus — which includes Ridgeview High School, Career Center, middle school and campus — was evacuated and dismissed early due to a new threat to the campus.

DCSO Chief Deputy Scott Stanley said a new threat to the campus came in on Monday and said the school was evacuated and dismissed.

Stanley said deputies are still searching the school with K-9 units, but said there is no credible threat as of right now.

He added that he was unsure of how the threat came in.

Monday’s threat was the second at the Ridgeview campus, as sheriff’s office officials responded on Sunday following a threat to the campus.

In a Facebook post on the sheriff’s office’s page, official said deputies and Virginia State Police conducted a thorough search and clearing of the campus, using bomb and explosive detection K-9 units.

The campus was deemed safe for students to attend on Monday. Dickenson County School System officials also released a statement.