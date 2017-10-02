Ribbon cutting today for new park, museum in Jonesborough

JONESBOROUGH, TN (WJHL) – The ribbon will officially be cut at a new park and museum in Jonesborough today.

The Town of Jonesborough will hold a ribbon cutting for W.C. Rowe Park and the Chuckey Depot Museum.

The park is named after life-long Jonesborough resident, W.C Rowe.

The Chuckey Depot was originally located on a railroad right-of-way in Chuckey. But after it was threatened with demolition, the decision was made to relocate the building.

After it was relocated, the old depot was transformed into a railroad museum.

The ribbon cutting is scheduled to take place today at 11 am at 110 South Second Avenue.

Copyright WJHL 2017. All rights reserved.