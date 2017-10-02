Police activity, shots fired reported at the University of Southern California

LOS ANGELES (WJHL/AP) – Police activity reported at the University of Southern California. According to a tweet posted by the campus, shots were reported and police are currently searching Fertitta Hall.

The campus tweeted to please avoid the area, shelter in place.

Police Activity at 610 Childs way JFF on UPC Campus. Please avoid area, Shelter in place threat or danger to the US https://t.co/uJmsuufIgf — USC (@USC) October 2, 2017

Police Activity at 610 Childs Way, Fertitta Hall on UPC Campus. Police searching Fertitta Hall. Shots reported but https://t.co/823AnCdsJS — USC (@USC) October 2, 2017

…not confirmed. Shelter in place. (end) — USC (@USC) October 2, 2017

Officer Irma Mota says calls came in around 12:20 p.m. Monday near the north end of campus, which is near downtown Los Angeles.

She says officers found no immediate evidence of gunfire. They are searching a building. She didn’t have any additional information.

USC sent out campus-wide alerts announcing police activity near Fertitta Hall. Students and faculty are being urged to avoid the area or shelter in place.

A university alert says shots were reported but not confirmed.