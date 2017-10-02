Noland says enrollment up at ETSU during State of the University address

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – East Tennessee State University President Dr. Brian Noland held his annual State of the University address on Monday.

Noland praised the school’s progress on upcoming new construction, including the university’s new performing arts center that is on the way.

He also addressed tuition raises at the school that were approved this spring.

Noland said ETSU remains one of the best values in education, despite those tuition hikes.

He said enrollment at ETSU is at 14,606 right now, which is an increase of over 300 students from a year ago.

