Monroe County EMA: Likely no survivors in military plane crash in Tellico Plains

TELLICO PLAINS (WATE) – Monroe County Emergency Management Agency confirms a military aircraft did crash near Tellico Plains Sunday evening and that there are likely no survivors in the crash.

The military plane was coming from Meridian, Mississippi.

According to a press release from a Navy base in Meridian, Mississippi said that a T-45C has been reported missing. “At this time, we know the wing had a T-45C Goshawk training in the vicinity of Tellico Plains that has not yet returned to the air station. The two passengers on board the T-45C were an instructor and a student. Their status is unknown at this time,” they said in the release.

The call came in around 4:00 p.m. The crash reportedly happening in the Cherokee National Forest near the Fish Hatchery on River Road.

A spokesperson for the FAA referred WATE 6 On Your Side to the U.S. Military. The Tennessee National Guard said it was not one of their planes. A spokesperson for the National Guard Public Affairs office in Virginia says “To the best of my knowledge, it was not a National Guard aircraft.”

The U.S. Navy did send a tweet out saying that a T-45C was training in the area of Tellico Plains.

It is unknown how many people were on board the plane at this time, but

Monroe County EMA says that the military will have personnel here in the morning to investigate.