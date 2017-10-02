Local group kicks off with a breast cancer awareness event

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL)- For the first day of October a local group kicked off breast cancer awareness months with a Pink Party at the Women’s Health and Imaging Center.

Mountain States Health Alliance put on the free event in Johnson City for the community to participate in health screenings, crafts and even prizes. The event also had a drawing for ten free mammograms.

“We’re going to be offering tours of our Women’s Health and Imaging Center a lot of information about mammograms about screenings and there’s a lot of other health information here as well,” said

According to the American Cancer Society, 1 in 8 women have the chance of being diagnosed with breast cancer.

Copyright WJHL 2017. All rights reserved.