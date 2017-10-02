ETSU men happy to be underdogs heading into 2017-18 season

By Published:

JOHNSON CITY, TN- The ETSU men’s basketball team is just 39 days away from tipping off its season against Northern Kentucky.

Practice has officially started for the reigning SoCon champions and the team will have a completely new look this year. Of the seventeen players on the roster, just seven were on the team last season. Point guard Desonta Bradford is the lone starter returning to this year’s squad.

That has caused some concern for those trying to predict the preseason, with some believing ETSU will finishing in the middle of the pack in the SoCon. But head coach Steve Forbes has no problem not being picked in the preseason to repeat as conference champions.

“I’m happy that we’re not,” said Forbes. “Every year I’ve been here we’ve finished above where we’ve been picked, so I’m glad. I’m happy that we’re picked wherever these guys, these so-called experts have us picked. But I promise you this, every coach in this conference and every team in this conference knows that we’re going to be a team to be reckoned with.”

