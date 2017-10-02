Dozens attend Johnson City candlelight vigil to support Las Vegas community

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Across the country, people are mourning those who died and praying for the hundreds who were injured in a shooting in Las Vegas, including right here in the Tri-Cities.

A quickly organized vigil drew dozens of people to Founder’s Park in Johnson City to show solidarity with those suffering from the tragic loss of life.

The candlelight vigil was open to the public and included speakers like Johnson City’s Mayor David Tomita, Chair of Women Matter Northeast Tennessee, Ruth Taylor Read and President and Founder of CAUSE, Community Alliance United in Social Equality, Kenneth Bonner and Retired minister, Ed Wolff.

“We see these things play out and we feel very helpless and this is part of how we begin the healing process,” Mayor David Tomita said.

The mayor hopes the thoughts of positivity and healing spread throughout the Monday vigil, head west and help those in Las Vegas.

Vicki Powers who leads the Tri-Cities chapter of Moms Demand Action, an organization dedicated to establishing what it calls common-sense gun laws, initiated the event.

She was alarmed to hear that the alleged gunman had nearly twenty guns in his hotel room while he was shooting at concert-goers.

“The number of guns is very very alarming, there’s a lot of regulation that could be put in place,” Power said.

She’s hoping that more can be done to help stop the violence.

But for this group, what mattered on this night was not about politics.

As night fell, they lit candles and hoped for a better day.

“We believe in our shared humanity and want each other to live and thrive together,” community activist and organizer, Kate Craig said.

