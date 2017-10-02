Country stars react to mass shooting on the Vegas strip

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Reaction from country music stars poured in after the shooting at a country music festival on the Las Vegas strip.

Kelly Clarkson:

My heart is breaking for everyone in Vegas tonight. Simply devastating. So much loss. — Kelly Clarkson (@kelly_clarkson) October 2, 2017

Big and Rich:

Everyone in the B&R camp is ok thoughts and prayers to everyone in vegas at #Route91 — Big & Rich (@bigandrich) October 2, 2017

Lauren Alaina:

Praying for everyone at Route 91. That crowd was one of the best I’ve played for all year. This news is devastating. My camp is home & safe. — Lauren Alaina (@Lauren_Alaina) October 2, 2017

I won’t be sleeping tonight. Instead I am going to pray and pray and pray for the people in Vegas. 💔💔 — Lauren Alaina (@Lauren_Alaina) October 2, 2017

Jake Owen:

Gun shots!!! Vegas. Pray to god. Love you guys. Love you Pearl. — Jake Owen (@jakeowen) October 2, 2017

Praying for everyone here in Vegas. I witnessed the most unimaginable event tonight. We are okay. Others arent. Please pray. — Jake Owen (@jakeowen) October 2, 2017

Gun shots were ringing off of the stage rigging and road cases. No one knew where to go..thank you LVPD and responders for keeping us safe — Jake Owen (@jakeowen) October 2, 2017

Lee Brice:

Hearts out to Vegas. Route 91 concert, stage I played two nights ago. Musicians, fans, workers, you are all in our prayers right now.. — Lee Brice (@leebrice) October 2, 2017

Kacey Musgraves:

JUST HEARING ABOUT VEGAS. Noooooooo 💔 Heartbroken for Vegas + the country community. Numbingly terrifying. Wtf. — K A C E Y (@KaceyMusgraves) October 2, 2017

Chris Young:

Spent I don’t know how long on the floor of a trailer behind the stage… know multiple people are dead. Listening to that gunfire… — ChrisYoungMusic (@ChrisYoungMusic) October 2, 2017

I’m literally shaking still. — ChrisYoungMusic (@ChrisYoungMusic) October 2, 2017

I’m not gonna say anything else other than I’m lucky to be alive. As are many others… and so many people are gone… this is heartbreaking — ChrisYoungMusic (@ChrisYoungMusic) October 2, 2017

Miranda Lambert: